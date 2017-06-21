Simon Muderack of Sigma Systems

Sigma Systems, the global provider of catalog-driven software, has recently promoted Simon Muderack to chief commercial officer and senior vice president. Simon was previously CEO and founder at Tribold, acquired by Sigma Systems in 2013.

Speaking about his appointment, Tim Spencer, CEO at Sigma Systems said, “Sigma’s business is expanding around the world. Simon’s move into one of the top roles in the company allows us to make best use of his extensive global experience in the B/OSS sector.”

Simon commented: “I am delighted to be taking a larger role in Sigma’s global commercial expansion, with overall responsibility for working with new customers and partners. It is clear from my conversations across the industry that a catalog-driven approach to B/OSS (business/operations support systems) is vital for communications service providers successfully transforming themselves into digital service providers.”

Commenting on the news, Keith Willetts, founder of the TM Forum and a member of Sigma’s Advisory Board said, “Simon’s high energy and enthusiasm combined with his 20 years’ experience in telecoms transformation make this a great role for him and Sigma’s communications, media, and high-tech customers.”

