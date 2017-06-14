Telecom network access and virtualisation provider, OneAccess Networks, has supported Telia Company to deliver the world’s first commercial 4G mobile access for Carrier Ethernet services, significantly enhancing the operator’s digital services delivery in the Nordics.

By connecting isolated data networks in challenging environments to Telia’s 4G mobile network, the service, enabled by OneAccess’ equipment, significantly improves connectivity levels for both businesses and the public sector across Sweden and Finland.

OneAccess’ unique, integrated fiber and 4G 1645 Ethernet Access Device (EAD) was selected by Telia as the solution to enrich its existing fiber services. “The success of this project demonstrates the strength of our partnership with Telia Company,” commented Bertrand Meis, CEO, OneAccess Networks.

“We specialise in creating connectivity solutions that enable operators to launch innovative services and have purpose-designed platforms to support this effort. It’s a mark of our flexibility that we were able to offer a solution that combined LTE/4G accessibility with MEF CE2.0 certified equipment.

End-to-end, globally compliant Ethernet services delivered over the mobile network will greatly improve accessibility for customers operating in remote and widely dispersed areas across Sweden and Finland.”

“OneAccess Networks was capable of delivering the full scope and caliber of equipment we needed to deliver this world-first service,” says Thomas Johansson, head of Multi National Customers, Global Services & Operations at Telia Company. “Its MEF CE 2.0 accreditation enabled us to fulfil our commitment to being a technology and standards leader in the next generation business connectivity ecosystem, delivering new generation services to our customers.

“Our long-standing relationship with OneAccess has enabled us to forge ahead as a leading provider in the region and deliver tangible benefits to our customers: simpler and faster deployment and unrivalled quality and accessibility of digital services,” Johansson added.

“OneAccess’ fully certified equipment was instrumental in delivering the first MEF CE 2.0 certified services in the Nordic and Baltic markets,” concluded Kevin Vachon, COO, MEF, the defining body for Carrier Ethernet standards and the driving force for agile, assured and orchestrated connectivity services.

“MEF congratulates the leading efforts of OneAccess Networks and Telia Company to deliver high performance, agile and globally assured Carrier Ethernet standards and this latest innovative 4G mobile access service will deliver real benefits to a significant number of customers across several locations.”

