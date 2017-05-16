Mark Smith of Ventana Research

Information Builders, a provider of business intelligence (BI) and analytics, information integrity, and integration solutions, is to host five International Summit meetings.

The meetings will discuss the latest developments in BI and analytics technology. The summits are taking place in Frankfurt, Germany (18th May), London, UK (23rd May), Madrid, Spain (25th May), Breda, The Netherlands (30th May), and Mexico City, Mexico (19th July).

These free, one-day summit events are designed to help Information Builders’ customers and prospective customers learn about the latest trends in self-service BI and analytics and game-changing information management. The events will cover data visualisation, in-document analytics, data governance, and big data, as well as the role of data quality in preparing for compliance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Summits will also offer best practices, customer use cases, and keynotes from industry leaders throughout the day. Afternoon breakout sessions demonstrate how different organisation use data and BI and analytics to make better decisions and drive innovation.

This year’s summit includes many Information Builders partners. A recent addition to the Analytics Accelerator programme is Technology Solutions, formerly a division of Avnet and now part of Tech Data. Tech Data is a leading value-added distributor of enterprise solutions and services, and will be present at the events in Frankfurt, London, Madrid, and Breda. Other partners include: Plainwater, Yseop, Collibra, DMI, Aspire, Snowflake, BDI, EXASOL, and Keyrus Group, which will present “Practical steps to become GDPR compliant.”

Summit speakers from Information Builders include: Michael Corcoran, senior vice president and chief marketing officer; Kevin Quinn, vice president of product management; James Cotton, iWay solution director for EMEA; and Marcelo Litovsky, senior solutions architect.

In Frankfurt, Prof. Dr. Klemens Skibicki, lecturer at the Cologne Business School and evangelist for business transformation, will deliver a keynote on “Analytics and Data in a Digital World.” The event will also include workshops from industry experts, as well as tips and techniques from Information Builders’ WebFOCUS and iWay product specialists.

At the London Summit, Arcadia will receive an award of distinction for its comprehensive use of the entire Information Builders platform. In addition, keynote speaker Mark Smith, CEO and chief research officer for Ventana Research, will be sharing his expertise in enterprise software and business technology innovations including: business analytics, big data, cloud computing, business collaboration, mobile technology, and social media.

The London Summit will also include a customer panel, featuring Arcadia, BAE Systems, and Smollan, in a discussion on making best use of data and analytics to suit users’ needs.

Two days later in Madrid, Ricardo Malhado, analyst at IDC, will discuss data as the key in unlocking value in digital transformation. Victor Alonso, IT department manager at Globalvia, will also be on hand to present “What Lies Beyond BI: The Evolution of a Platform.”

Simon Dentith, BI applications service manager at Archroma, will explain the simplicity of having a single version of truth. Finally, Lucas Suárez, corporate marketing director at Axesor, will detail the value contribution via management systems. Madrid’s afternoon workshops will present best practices for managing data and discussions on how BI and analytics can enable and improve organisational intelligence.

In Breda, former chief of Police, Rodney Monroe will talk about how policing is being enhanced throughout the world via technology. Attendees will also learn tips and techniques from WebFOCUS and iWay product specialists.

In Mexico City, Juan Alfonso Hernández Rodríguez, director of Information Management Operations for Banco Interacciones, will talk about how the organisation has used Information Builders’ technology to reinvent the way it delivers information to its top executives, facilitating data visualisation and resulting in faster and more strategic decision-making.

In addition, María Elisa Chávez García, director of Project for Secretaría de la Salud, will highlight the details of Mexico’s SINBA (Health Intelligence Centre) system.

“Information Builders’ International Summits are an excellent opportunity to discuss the latest trends in BI and analytics,” noted Ventana Research’s CEO and chief research officer Mark Smith. “Innovation through enterprise software and business technology is critical for companies that want to hold onto their competitive edge.”

For details go to: International Summits page

