Netrounds, is proud to announce that it has become an official member of the Cisco SolutionsPlus Program. This means that CSPs worldwide are able to approach Cisco and approved Cisco partners to purchase Netrounds as a validated solution and addition to Cisco Network Services Orchestrator (NSO).

This allows CSPs to incorporate automated activation testing as an integral part of the NSO Service Activation process and subsequently monitor services in an active manner following successful activation for improved customer experience.

Through the integration of Cisco NSO and Netrounds, telecoms operators and CSPs are able to:

Actively verify that services work once provisioned by Cisco NSO – by generating real world traffic to ensure services are delivered correctly before they are exposed to end users and delivering birth certificates to key stakeholders.

Ensure that provisioned services continue to work over their lifetime – using active measurements for enhanced service quality insights from the end users’ view.

Resolve problems faster – utilise remote testing capabilities to automate advanced test scenarios through Cisco NSO and to test across layers, services, and domains.

Minimise manual and field test efforts – by automating test sequences and by using remote troubleshooting to reduce manual field efforts, dispatching technicians to fix problems, not to find them.



“The proven integration between Netrounds and Cisco NSO allows our customers to introduce automated assurance into their networks with confidence and ease,” said Mats Nordlund, CEO and co-founder of Netrounds.

“Adding Netrounds to the Cisco SolutionPlus Program and enabling our customers to purchase Netrounds directly from the Cisco price list further adds to that ease of deployment.”

“Partnering with Netrounds will allow our customers to achieve greater automation and assured agility of network services, allowing them to drive revenue growth and reduce operational concerns when deploying new services,” said Charles Stucki, vice president and general manager of Network Function Virtualisation (NFV) Business Unit, Cisco.

“Cisco’s NSO technology is a key NFV solution that can help enable faster and more flexible delivery of existing and new services. By combining Netrounds with NSO, customers can manage and assure these services throughout the entire service lifecycle in a completely automated way.”

