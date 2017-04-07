Packet Design and NEC/Netcracker have partnered to help service providers implement software-defined networking (SDN) applications to improve service quality, add new revenue streams and reduce costs.

The growing list of use cases range from rapid services activation to automated path restoration to running networks hotter. Packet Design’s real-time analytics combined with NEC/Netcracker’s Transport SDN solution, including Transport SDN Controller and Service Orchestration solutions, can make these requests a reality in operators’ networks.

“WAN-SDN analytics are critical because it’s extremely difficult to create flexible networks that automatically accommodate operators’ varied service offerings and dynamic traffic loads,” said Scott Sherwood, Packet Design CEO.

“With this partnership, the concept of a self-healing, self-optimising network is here, enabling service providers to benefit from SDN more quickly and with less risk.”

Packet Design’s real-time analytics provide a foundation for developing WAN-SDN (also called carrier or service provider SDN) applications, uniquely correlating control plane, traffic and performance analytics. This information enables operators to understand how routing events and failures affect the path and performance of critical services.

The real-time and historical intelligence also facilitate predictive analytics to accurately assess application requests for network resources and the best way to provision them.

Combined with NEC/Netcracker’s Transport SDN solution, these analytics enable intelligent automation, helping operators manage both planned and unexpected changes as well as ensure optimal network service delivery. Packet Design’s RESTful APIs provide programmatic access to microservices for building custom SDN applications.

“Service providers are early adopters of SDN, but they need the technical know-how and capabilities that Packet Design and NEC/Netcracker have built over the last two decades,” said Rahul Chandra, vice president of Worldwide SDN/NFV Business Development at Netcracker.

“By combining Packet Design’s always-current telemetry and analytics with NEC/Netcracker’s policy-driven Transport SDN solution, service providers can create service differentiation ahead of their competition.”

Under the agreement, Packet Design joins NEC/Netcracker’s Ecosystem 2.0 program. They will jointly market and sell the combined SDN solutions. Packet Design and NEC/Netcracker are certifying the interoperability of each other’s products and preparing joint go-to-market programs.

