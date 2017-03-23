Huawei and Canonical are expanding their cooperation in enterprise and telecom clouds to announce that they have completed the integration of CloudFabric Cloud Data Centre Network Solution and Canonical’s Ubuntu OpenStack.

The joint solution integrates the Agile Controller, Huawei’s SDN controller, with Ubuntu OpenStack to improve the efficiency of deploying and maintaining multiple data centre networks. A large number of controller nodes can be deployed in minutes to interoperate with the cloud platform quickly.

Enterprises or telecom cloud platforms that are using or plan to use Ubuntu OpenStack platform can directly connect their OpenStack platform with the Agile Controller to enable quick, flexible service deployment and integration in multiple data centres.

Canonical’s OpenStack Interoperability Lab in Boston builds more than 3000 OpenStack clouds every month to test and verify the interoperability of different hardware, SDN and software combinations, helping customers to integrate and deploy their cloud platforms and SDN solutions in a secure environment.

This new joint initiative between Huawei and Canonical includes the integration of Huawei Agile Controller with Juju, Canonical’s service modelling tool, that provides the ability to quickly deploy complex workloads including OpenStack with various SDN controllers.

The combination of Huawei Agile Controller and Ubuntu OpenStack with Juju tooling enables the rapid efficient scaling and operation of complex application services while minimising the need for manual intervention.

“We are honored to expand our strategic relationship with Huawei. Ubuntu OpenStack and Juju integration with the Huawei Agile Controller enhances customer data centre management capability, especially when it comes to operating large-scale data centre deployments easily. Our collaboration with Huawei delivers even simpler and more efficient automated data centre solutions to our customers,” said John Zannos, vice president of Cloud Alliances and Ecosystem at Canonical.

Huang He, general manager of the Huawei SDN Controller Domain, said: “Openness is a key factor of a data centre network solution. Huawei Agile Controller has passed interoperability certification with multiple providers of commercial OpenStack versions.

The successful integration with Canonical reflects the deepened cooperation with cloud platform providers. This joint solution achieved not only automated network device configuration and service orchestration, but also the quick installation and deployment of the controller system itself. This further improves the data centre operation efficiency.”

By cooperating with Canonical, Huawei makes another step toward an all-cloud network management ecosystem. Huawei is continuing the effort on promoting SDN commercial deployment and creating an open, cooperative, win-win SDN ecosystem.

The alliance of Huawei and Canonical is helpful for enterprise and telecom users to improve the network management efficiency and is significant to the development of the entire ecosystem.

