Anite, now part of Keysight Technologies, has released the latest version of its Nemo Cloud platform with a dashboard and graphical interface that delivers a real-time view of field testing and measurement projects.

Designed to support 2G/3G/LTE and LTE-A network optimisation, the solution also enables the remote management of teams working in the field to reduce costs and improve productivity.

The dashboard and reporting features allow network engineers to coordinate multiple field testing and optimisation projects simultaneously in real-time. They are able to leverage a continuous feed of live data to identify, analyse and address network issues.

Field testing processes are fully automated with alerts put in place to notify engineering teams of any issues, should they arise. No manual work is needed to gather and send the data. The entire process is managed remotely from a single location, significantly reducing OPEX.

“Cloud-based monitoring and analytics tools have become essential for operators and network equipment providers as they look to drive down costs and increase productivity. They need access to real-time information to better manage and implement measurement projects,” said Mikko Hyvärinen, director at Anite’s Network Testing Business, now part of Keysight Technologies.

“It’s now possible to manage multiple projects simultaneously using a state of the art dashboard and graphical interface that accesses live data feeds, to gain visibility of the performance of a network in real-time. Issues can be addressed as soon as they are identified without having to wait until the data has been processed.

Nemo Cloud can be accessed remotely allowing engineers to view results from any given location, allowing teams to be more flexible and responsive, which in turn will streamline processes and reduce operating costs.”

Nemo Cloud is a unique, end-to-end online service that connects various Nemo products into one powerful, industry-leading solution enabling the remote access and control of Anite’s measurement and analytics solutions, as well as efficient data sharing between users.

As new measurement solution aims to drive LTE / 4G networks’ cost-effectiveness and efficiency

Anite has also launched a new module for its Nemo Xynergy platform, the Nemo Xynergy Geospatiale. The solution is targeted at RF/performance engineering teams for driveless optimisation through correlated analytics, and customer care and service assurance teams for customer experience management, so that they can efficiently prioritise and resolve issues that degrade network quality and customer experience.

Nemo Xynergy Geospatial Intelligence addresses three main use cases:

Driving cost effectiveness and efficiency through driveless optimisation of the network using OSS generated call trace data.

Improving customer experience by analysing and troubleshooting customer specific calls, sessions and events that are accurately geolocated using proprietary geolocation algorithms.

Improving the depth and quality of analytics by enabling correlation of multiple data sources to enhance the problem identification and troubleshooting routines.

“Operators and network equipment providers are being driven aggressively to improve the quality of the customer experience while simultaneously cutting down the operating cost,” said Ashok Sethu, vice president at Anite’s Network Testing Business, now part of Keysight Technologies.

“The fact that we are a fully licensed vendor for OSS formats from Huawei, Ericsson and Nokia through the OSSii initiative, and can now provide one tool to correlate across all data sources from all vendors – performance management, configuration management, fault management, call trace and drive test – puts us in prime position to help operators improve their networks while streamlining OPEX.”

