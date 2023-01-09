Silicom to deliver 5G-native edge networking product to SD-WAN vendor

Kfar Sava, Israel – Silicom Ltd., a provider of networking and data infrastructure solutions, has announced that it has secured a design win from a SD-WAN vendor, a Fortune 500 company with SD-WAN-related customers in the Americas, APAC and EMEA. The win is for a customised version of one of Silicom’s 5G-integrated high-runner edge networking products, which the vendor selected due to its feature-set, flexible connectivity options and compelling ‘look and feel,’ qualities that will differentiate its offerings in the competitive SD-WAN market.

According to the customer’s guidance, orders based on this design win are expected to ramp up throughout 2023, with deployment levels reaching a steady state beginning in 2024.

“This prestigious design win demonstrates, once again, the depth and quality of our design win pipeline and the compelling value proposition that we offer for next-generation edge networking use cases: best-in-class edge products based on deep 5G and LTE expertise, rapid customisation capabilities, a ‘partnership’ approach and unmatched support,” comments Liron Eizenman, Silicom’s CEO.

“While this unique combination has already given us leadership of the SD-WAN space, it is also bringing us interest from additional edge networking use cases, such as SASE, Enhanced-Internet and telco-dedicated routing. Software vendors, telcos, services providers, cloud players and enterprises are searching for products that can bring their products and networks stand-out performance, differentiating feature-sets and price advantages and this is why they are selecting and evaluating our products.”

Eizenman continues, “Nothing demonstrates this more concretely than our selection by this SD-WAN leader, who chose our edge platform after an extremely thorough search and multiple negotiation rounds. Given this confirmation of our value, the high level of opportunities that we are already addressing and the future growth potential of the edge networking paradigm, we believe our edge product family is poised to become one of our most potent growth drivers.”

