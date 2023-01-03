Ozark Fiber acquires Missouri Telecom’s residential, SMB internet, voice business

Ozark Fiber has acquired Missouri Telecom’s internet and voice business for residential and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Monett, MO and surrounding areas.

“We are pleased to welcome Missouri Telecom’s customers to the Ozark Fiber family,” notes Jason Ross, president of Ozark Fiber. “We are excited to be able to offer enhanced speeds and reliability, and to expand on the relationships that Missouri Telecom has built, as we transition customers over to our new, state-of-the-art fiber network and platforms.”

Ozark Fiber started construction of its high-speed fibre-optic network in Monett last September and will launch services in Q1 2023. Missouri Telecom customers will be transitioned over to Ozark Fiber’s network and voice platforms by Q2 2023.

Ozark Fiber will offer internet service at unmatched speeds in the area. Initially, Ozark Fiber will launch with speeds up to 2 Gigabits per second (Gbps), and, in the future, will offer up to 10 Gbps. Their fiber service offers symmetrical internet speeds, eliminating network congestion and enabling future high-bandwidth technologies and services. Services will include “Managed Wi-Fi,” enabling the customer to seamlessly connect and manage their wireless devices on the network.

Ozark Fiber understands the importance of the customer experience and prides itself in being an integral part of each community it serves. While other businesses are leveraging remote workers and overseas call centres, Ozark Fiber is investing in local brick-and-mortar stores staffed with friendly team members from the local community. Mr. Ross states, “Our core values place our customers first in all decisions. For that reason, we have a ‘no gimmicks’ philosophy that includes simple pricing, no data caps, and no contracts.”

Ozark Fiber has a local business office located downtown in Monett at 219 E. Broadway St. and is hiring technicians and customer service representatives from the local community.

To learn more about Ozark Fiber, or to pre-register for service, please visit here.

