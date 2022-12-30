GL Communications enhances quad port ethernet tester

Gaithersburg, United States – GL Communications Inc., a provider in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their enhanced quad port ethernet tester – PacketExpert 1G.

PacketExpert is a portable Ethernet / VLAN / MPLS / IP / UDP tester. Each port provides independent testing at wire speed. It can conduct bit error rate testing, RFC 2544, Loopback, packet recording and playback, Multi-stream UDP/TCP traffic generation and ITU-T Y.1564 testing for verifying service level agreements. GL can also provide supporting SFPs and cables for a ready to use test solution.,” says Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

Main features

  • Wirespeed bit error rate testing (BERT)
  • User configurable traffic rates and frame sizes
  • RFC 2544 – Throughput, latency, frame loss, and back-to-back performance tests
  • Available in portable or rackmount configurations. Rack-based variants provide up to 12 or 24 ports housing multiple PacketExpert devices
  • Easily control multiple devices and ports from a single graphical user interface
  • Automation, remote operation, and multi-site connectivity using C# and Python clients
  • Supports both smart loopback (auto layer detection) and user-defined layer-wise loopback capabilities for incoming traffic
  • Can function as a wirespeed ethernet tap to capture and filter real world traffic, generate triggers based on filters, and transmit filtered/aggregated/modified packets for deep packet inspection
  • Wirespeed capture and playback testing provides packet capture, filter, aggregate, and storage features
  • Supports industry standards PRBS patterns 29-1, 211-1, 215-1, 220-1, 223-1, 229-1, and 231-1, and constant patterns like all ones, all zeroes, alternate ones-zeroes and user-defined test patterns ranging between 1 to 32 bits
  • Provides various vital measurements such as bit error rate, bit error count, sync loss count, sync loss seconds, and error free seconds

Recent enhancements

  • BERT:
    • Option to disable auto-negotiation for 1000Base-T (1000 Mbps Electrical)
    • Added additional 1000Base-T Interface parameters when auto negotiation is disabled
    • Enhanced to support burst mode traffic generation ability
  • Packet recording and playback applications:
    • Multi-device support capability
  • RFC 2544:
    • Added measured Latency display for both Store/Forward and Bit Forward methods
  • ITU-T Y.1564 testing:
    • Multi-device support capability
  • Client application programming interface (API)s:
    • Added new APIs for ports with 1000BaseT forced speed parameters, starting/stopping BERT on multiple ports together

