GL Communications enhances quad port ethernet tester

Gaithersburg, United States – GL Communications Inc., a provider in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their enhanced quad port ethernet tester – PacketExpert 1G.

“PacketExpert is a portable Ethernet / VLAN / MPLS / IP / UDP tester. Each port provides independent testing at wire speed. It can conduct bit error rate testing, RFC 2544, Loopback, packet recording and playback, Multi-stream UDP/TCP traffic generation and ITU-T Y.1564 testing for verifying service level agreements. GL can also provide supporting SFPs and cables for a ready to use test solution.,” says Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

Main features

Wirespeed bit error rate testing (BERT)

User configurable traffic rates and frame sizes

RFC 2544 – Throughput, latency, frame loss, and back-to-back performance tests

Available in portable or rackmount configurations. Rack-based variants provide up to 12 or 24 ports housing multiple PacketExpert devices

Easily control multiple devices and ports from a single graphical user interface

Automation, remote operation, and multi-site connectivity using C# and Python clients

Supports both smart loopback (auto layer detection) and user-defined layer-wise loopback capabilities for incoming traffic

Can function as a wirespeed ethernet tap to capture and filter real world traffic, generate triggers based on filters, and transmit filtered/aggregated/modified packets for deep packet inspection

Wirespeed capture and playback testing provides packet capture, filter, aggregate, and storage features

Supports industry standards PRBS patterns 2 9 -1, 2 11 -1, 2 15 -1, 2 20 -1, 2 23 -1, 2 29 -1, and 2 31 -1, and constant patterns like all ones, all zeroes, alternate ones-zeroes and user-defined test patterns ranging between 1 to 32 bits

-1, 2 -1, 2 -1, 2 -1, 2 -1, 2 -1, and 2 -1, and constant patterns like all ones, all zeroes, alternate ones-zeroes and user-defined test patterns ranging between 1 to 32 bits Provides various vital measurements such as bit error rate, bit error count, sync loss count, sync loss seconds, and error free seconds

Recent enhancements

BERT: Option to disable auto-negotiation for 1000Base-T (1000 Mbps Electrical) Added additional 1000Base-T Interface parameters when auto negotiation is disabled Enhanced to support burst mode traffic generation ability

Packet recording and playback applications: Multi-device support capability

RFC 2544: Added measured Latency display for both Store/Forward and Bit Forward methods

ITU-T Y.1564 testing: Multi-device support capability

Client application programming interface (API)s: Added new APIs for ports with 1000BaseT forced speed parameters, starting/stopping BERT on multiple ports together



Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus