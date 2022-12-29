True, ZTE release Thailand’s 50G PON prototype

Bangkok, Thailand – True Online, a fibre internet provider for Thai consumers, reinforcing its broadband internet has joined hands with ZTE Corporation, a global provider of information and communication technology solutions, to launch the Thailand’s 50G PON prototype in Grand Fortune Hotel. To promote the continuous upgrading of fixed-network broadband infrastructure, the release will strongly support the industrial development of Thailand 4.0, and help Thai people enjoy the dividend of digital economy.

Mr. Dylan, account director of ZTE Thailand says that the gigabits home broadband service has currently been widely used in Thailand currently, and the basic fixed network is in the time window of evolution from G PON to 10G PON. Based on True Online’s powerful network bandwidth capabilities, True Online has continuously developed service to increase efficiency and expand fibre network along with presenting state-of-the-art innovation device as well as innovative product & service that serve the changing consumers’ demand. With the technical capabilities in PON products, ZTE will deepen the cooperation with True online, to improve the family life experience of Thai people.

As a next-generation PON access technology, the 50G PON supports many scenarios applications. In addition to providing ultra-broadband access for families, the 50G PON can also support innovative services such as 5G, Cloud VR, Telehealth, and industrial intelligent manufacturing for high bandwidth, low latency&jitter, and clock synchronisation requirements. These features will further improve the experience in all aspects of Thailand’s social life.

The 50G PON prototype was tested in this launch event. Based on the verification of key performance of the 50 GPON prototype, in this test, the ultra-wide transmission rates of downlink 43.90Gbps and uplink 23.30Gbps. Compared with 10G PON, the key performance parameters have been greatly improved, and can support the scenarios of future 10Gbps access, meeting the network transmission requirements of digital transformation in the industry.

As a key member of standards organisations such as ITU-T, IEEE, and a provider of the field of fixed network technologies, ZTE has been committed to working with partners to promote the development of broadband technologies, to gain insight into the technical development direction and potential of the access networks. In the future, ZTE will assist True to provide valuable technical support and development insights for the construction of Thailand 4.0.

As Thailand’s fixed-network broadband operator, True Online has been committed to researching new technologies to improve the quality of Thai people’s life. True and ZTE will continue their research on technological evolution, home interconnection, and industrial applications, which will continue to improve the life experience of Thai people through technological innovation in the future, and will also consolidate the infrastructure base of Thailand’s digital economy.

