Ericsson, Solutions by STC, ACES to boost network performance in KSA with shareable indoor 5G solution

Ericsson, in partnership with Solutions by STC, a digital enabler in Saudi Arabia, is collaborating with Advanced Communications and Electronics Systems (ACES), an international neutral host provider, to deliver a neutral host solution at King Saud University (KSU) Stadium (Marsool Park) in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

As part of a neutral host provider model, and with the support of Ericsson Indoor Connect, communications service providers (CSPs) will be able to roll out indoor 5G solutions at a faster rate for their subscribers, thereby providing high-performing 5G to all users by sharing the same infrastructure.

With neutral host solutions and multi-operator sharing, CSPs can cost effectively expand coverage in iconic locations across the Kingdom with 5G indoor networks.

The new indoor 5G multi-operator small cell solution powered by Ericsson Radio Dot System will erase the barriers between outdoor and indoor connections, enabling high-performance 5G in business and everyday lives.

Akram Aburas, chief executive officer of ACES says, “As a neutral host operator, we know the significance of neutral host provider models in reducing investment costs while improving the quality of services. We look forward to our collaboration with Ericsson in partnership with Solutions by STC to set up a neutral host ecosystem and support communication service providers in enhancing their indoor 5G coverage to the highest speeds possible with flexibility and ease of operation and maintenance.”

Hakan Cervell, vice president and head of customer unit stc, Saudi Arabia and Egypt at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says, “Indoor connectivity has become increasingly vital to Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation. Our indoor 5G solution and neutral host provider model will help ensure robust 5G connectivity across the Kingdom in line with Saudi Vision 2030. We are confident our award-winning neutral host solutions, powered by the Radio Dot System, will bring about more diversified indoor business models in the Kingdom that will unlock many services to subscribers.”

With 80% of mobile data used indoors, indoor cellular coverage has become a critical digital infrastructure. Ericsson’s 5G Radio Dot solution support CSPs to deploy indoor networks faster and deliver a superior indoor 5G experience to their subscribers with speeds beyond 1 Gigabits per second (Gbps). The solution will ensure reliable performance to subscribers and will cater to high-demanding users at major events in the Kingdom.

To date, more than 150 service providers in over 70 countries around the world have deployed Ericsson Radio Dot System in venues including airports, hotels, hospitals, stadiums, and shopping malls.

