Three rolls out high-speed 4G connectivity across new London Underground stations

Three is bringing high-speed 4G mobile coverage to more London Underground stations from today, adding to the already-live eastern half of the Jubilee line.

Working with BAI Communications to bring connectivity to London Underground stations and tunnels, Three’s coverage will extend to now include six new stations across the world’s oldest underground network, covering parts of both the Central and Northern lines. This builds on the coverage already available on the Jubilee line between Westminster and Canning Town.

Coverage is live at and between Holland Park, Notting Hill Gate and Queensway on the Central line, with Archway, Tufnell Park and Kentish Town on the Northern line now also live. Following further testing over the Christmas period, this will then be extended to additional stations including Camden Town, Tottenham Court Road and Oxford Circus in the New Year.

Three’s customers will be able to take advantage of coverage across ticket halls and platforms, as well as in tunnels between those stations, allowing customers to get the latest travel information, access social media, check their emails, make calls, and stream videos whilst on the move underground.

Working closely with BAI, Three intends to rollout to a host of additional stations throughout 2023 and, by the end of 2024, customers will be able to enjoy access to 4G across the entirety of the London Underground, as well as the Elizabeth line, with 5G at the vast majority of locations.

David Hennessy, chief technical officer of Three UK says, “We’re delighted that Three customers will be able to enjoy great connectivity across more parts of London as we continue to extend our coverage across the entire Tube network.”

The deputy mayor for transport, Seb Dance, says, “Today marks a great step forward in the delivery of mobile connectivity on the Tube, as Londoners will now have increased access to high-speed mobile coverage when travelling through more Tube stations. The Mayor pledged to Londoners that he would deliver 4G throughout the Tube network as part of his commitment to building a better London for everyone and I have no doubt that this expansion of coverage will help transform journeys for millions of passengers.”

