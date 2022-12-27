Ericsson, depa join forces to drive 5G digital transformation in Thailand

Ericsson and the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate towards driving 5G based digital transformation in Thailand. The collaboration entails sharing best practices, advanced understanding and Ericsson’s technology to accelerate Thailand’s journey towards becoming a digital economy.

As part of the MoU, Ericsson and depa will establish an innovation lab (Innolab) in depa’s Thailand Digital Valley in Chonburi province that will serve as a 5G testbed and service centre for trials of new wireless and network technologies, spectrum sharing, as well as new applications and services in Thailand.

“Ericsson will continue to work closely with key stakeholders to drive the vision of Thailand 4.0 and support the development of the 5G ecosystem. As the global 5G technology provider, Ericsson will bring its state-of-the -art technology and solutions together with our global experience and expertise to realise Thailand’s goal of becoming a digital economy and society,” states Igor Maurell, Head of Ericsson Thailand.

“We will be working with Ericsson as our strategic partner in driving the ecosystem development in Thailand. Our key mission is to partner with stakeholders in the industry to come up with strategic plans to enhance the digital economy together with fostering innovations that are relevant to depa’s goal of creating better living and bolstering the competitiveness of the country,” says assistant professor Dr. Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin, depa’s president & CEO.

The collaboration also aims at creating new opportunities for business development, capability and skill development and encouraging foreign direct investments, while strengthening the role of Thailand Digital Valley in the development of 5G products, services, and applications.

Both organisations share their common goal of supporting 5G based innovation and applications across sectors ranging from manufacturing, service, smart city, agriculture to social development. They also aim to bolster knowledge sharing and develop training programs in terms of technology, applied cases and regulations.

“Digital infrastructure plays a critical role in our society, with communication technologies help to address social, environmental, and economic challenges all across the globe,” Igor says. “We are working to ensure that the robust 5G network platform of today continues to evolve towards the 6G era, delivering new capabilities and performance.”

Ericsson is a global 5G provider and today powers 134 live 5G networks in 59 countries with 17 live 5G standalone networks across the world.

