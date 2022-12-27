Accton, Picocom partner on 5G Open RAN radio, distributed unit products

Bristol, United Kingdom & Hsinchu, Taiwan – Picocom, a 5G Open RAN baseband semiconductor and software provider, announced in conjunction with Accton Technology Group, a provider of networking and communications solutions, that they have entered into a partnership for upcoming 5G Open RAN products. Picocom silicon and software will boost Accton’s new 5G Open RAN radio units (O-RUs), and Accton will bring Picocom’s ORANIC in-line PHY/NIC distributed unit (O-DU) card to the mass market.

“As a leader in the wireless industry, it is paramount that we seek out and partner with the best technology providers available. Picocom has emerged as the 5G Open RAN PHY provider of choice. Accton has been closely monitoring and working with Picocom for some time – we are pleased to be able to go public with our multi-layered partnership,” says Mingshou Liu, president of Accton Technology China. “We are delighted to be working with Picocom and look forward to a fruitful partnership.”

“We are honoured to be working in partnership with Accton. It is a privilege to have such a renowned ODM company bring our award-winning in-line PHY/NIC card to market,” says Peter Claydon, president of Picocom. “Accton will not only help realise ORANIC into the fully-featured product that the industry needs and wants, but we’ll also see PC802 devices and our 5G NR O-RU software at the heart of future Accton O-RU products.”

PC802 is shipping in mass production quantities together with mature software for Open RAN distributed units (O-DU) and Radio Units (O-RU), as well as integrated small cells. In addition, PC802 supports both 4G LTE and 5G NR.

The PC802 ‘ORANIC’ is a Small Cell Forum (SCF) Open RAN in-line PHY and NIC board, designed for 5G O-RAN O-DU servers. ORANIC interfaces to L2 software via the Open RAN SCF FAPI interface. It includes 4 PC802s, driving 4 25G SFPs. O-RAN Open Fronthaul interface processing is integrated directly into PC802. ORANIC is capable of driving 16 2T2R or 8 4T4R O-RUs.

For more information on Picocom's PC802 5G small cell SoC, visit Picocom and for more information on ORANIC, click here.

For more information on Accton, visit Accton.

