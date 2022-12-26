Airtel acquires stake in Lemnisk under its start up accelerator programme

Bharti Airtel, India’s communications solutions provider has announced that it has acquired a stake in Lemnisk (Immensitas Private Limited) under Airtel’s Start Up Accelerator Programme. The deal is subject to all applicable statutory approvals.

Lemnisk is a Bengaluru based Start Up that offers Real-Time Marketing Automation and secure Customer Data Platform (CDP) capable of orchestrating 1-to-1 personalisation and cross-channel customer journeys at scale that increases conversions, retention, and growth for enterprises.

Airtel and Lemnisk will work together to build CDP platform. This will be done across Airtel’s digital businesses including Ad-tech (Airtel Ads), Digital Entertainment (Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream) and Digital Marketplace (Airtel Thanks App). In future, Airtel plans to offer this service to its enterprise customers through Airtel IQ, which is network integrated Cloud Platform as a Service (CPaaS). The platform will offer enterprises an opportunity to create a nimble, scalable, and omni-channel engagement for its customers.

Adarsh Nair, CEO at Airtel Digital says, “We are delighted to welcome Lemnisk into the Airtel Start Up accelerator programme and be a part of our digital innovation engine. We see great potential in this alliance and together with Lemnisk we aim to create CDP platform. Lemnisk’s real time marketing automation engine is a natural fit for us , where over 350 million customers interact with brands daily through multiple touch points.”

Subra Krishnan, co-founder & CEO, Lemnisk, says, “My co-founders, Rinku Ghosh and Praveen DS, and I are very excited to strategically partner with Airtel and work together to unlock enormous value from customer data, while keeping privacy and consent frameworks at the core. There is really no global parallel for what Airtel wants to achieve, and that is inspiring for us. Airtel’s ambition aligns with our vision to offer a single frictionless platform to super large enterprises that both organises and activates high volume and high velocity data. We are looking forward to achieving great things together.”

The Airtel Startup Accelerator Programme, a part of Airtel Digital, invests in early-stage start-ups working on technologies that add strategic value to Airtel’s business offerings. The programme gives startups the opportunity to deploy their technologies and applications at a massive scale, which includes 350M+ retail customers and 1M+ businesses. In addition to funding, the programme offers mentorship from Airtel’s leadership team and access to Airtel’s global strategic partners.

