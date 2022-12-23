VanillaPlus Issue 6 2022: Reinvention doesn’t mean the wheel

This issue explores how communications service providers (CSPs) are reinventing themselves in the digital era. There are a large and diverse range of opportunities detailed throughout the magazine and CSPs will have carefully selected which they think will fly or crash. What’s different now compared to when this reinvention mission started 20 years ago is that there’s a recognition that the CSP doesn’t have to do everything themselves. REGISTER NOW TO READ VANILLA PLUS ISSUE 6 2022

Inside this issue:

MARKET NEWS - Beyond Now survey says SMBs are a US$1trillion opportunity for CSPs, OTT messaging costs CSPs US$2.5bn

- Beyond Now survey says SMBs are a US$1trillion opportunity for CSPs, OTT messaging costs CSPs US$2.5bn CONTRACT NEWS - Fastweb selects Netcracker Revenue Management, BTC and Infovista partner for next generation mobile network optimisation

- Fastweb selects Netcracker Revenue Management, BTC and Infovista partner for next generation mobile network optimisation TALKING HEADS - Peter Ford, the executive vice president of iconectiv, tells George Malim that CSPs are able to reinvent themselves and uncover new revenues through focusing on their ability to verify identity and drive value from voice

- Peter Ford, the executive vice president of iconectiv, tells George Malim that CSPs are able to reinvent themselves and uncover new revenues through focusing on their ability to verify identity and drive value from voice CASE STUDY - How iconectiv has developed tools to help CSPs navigate the complex web of regulations that surround caller ID

- How iconectiv has developed tools to help CSPs navigate the complex web of regulations that surround caller ID SMB MONETISATION - David Bellini details how CSPs can maximise their monetisation by serving the SMB market more effectively

- David Bellini details how CSPs can maximise their monetisation by serving the SMB market more effectively MARKET REPORT - Telcos still have levers to pull in terms of new markets to address and new revenues to generate, writes George Malim in our report into the ongoing efforts of telcos to reinvent themselves for the digital era

- Telcos still have levers to pull in terms of new markets to address and new revenues to generate, writes George Malim in our report into the ongoing efforts of telcos to reinvent themselves for the digital era CSP TRANSFORMATION - Mark Newman defines what a techco is and scopes out whether a telco can become one

- Mark Newman defines what a techco is and scopes out whether a telco can become one ANALYST REPORT - Beecham Research’s Bob Emmerson and Robin Duke-Woolley uncover how to manage the complexities of 5G private network implementations

- Beecham Research’s Bob Emmerson and Robin Duke-Woolley uncover how to manage the complexities of 5G private network implementations ANALYST REPORT - Appledore Research details how CSPs can create value through quality of service, enhanced security, intelligent slices and guaranteed latency

- Appledore Research details how CSPs can create value through quality of service, enhanced security, intelligent slices and guaranteed latency EVENT DIARY - Our pick of the upcoming events

