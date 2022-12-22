Infovista announces 360° Assurance solution for VoLTE, VoNR

Paris, France. 20th December 2022 – Infovista, the global provider of network lifecycle automation has announced the availability of its 360° Assurance for VoLTE/VoNR solution, part of the 360° Assurance family of solutions powered by Ativa. Along with its 360 Assurance for Fixed Voice solution, this now means that Ativa customers can implement 360° Assurance across both fixed and mobile voice services.

The 360° Assurance for VoLTE/VoNR solution enables mobile voice service providers with a comprehensive, end-to-end solution to ensure better customer experience when using voice services. The solution reduces the complexity of assuring mobile voice services delivered through 4G and 5G networks using VoLTE and VoNR, while reducing OPEX through automation.

To support rapid roll-out and delivery of reliable VoLTE and VoNR services for consumer and enterprise customers, the integrated, pre-configured solution incorporates cross-domain, correlated visibility from the radio access network (RAN) to the core and transport network, with workflow automation and third-party system interoperability.

The solution is designed to address specific problems that service providers face when assuring VoLTE and VoNR services, including detecting and resolving one-way audio issues, long setup delays, silent calls, roaming issues, mobility aspects, circuit-switch fallback (CSFB) issues, and user device issues. Managing this new set of challenges solution requires end-to-end, cross-domain visibility from the user QoE to the RAN, transport, and core network, enabling real-time monitoring of perceived customer experience and rapid identification and resolution of root-causes.

The 360° Assurance for VoLTE/VoNR solution correlates RAN performance monitoring and troubleshooting, customer- and resource-facing service monitoring and troubleshooting, and customer experience monitoring and troubleshooting into a single, integrated solution, powered by the NLA Cloud Platform. The solution provides the following capabilities:

Fast anomaly detection and troubleshooting with horizontal (device, RAN, transport and core network) correlation: The solution incorporates call-trace data from the RAN domain correlated with core protocol data, for easy detection of quality of experience (QoE) degradation, identification of customers impacted by a service outage region and fast troubleshooting.

Geospatial heatmaps and visualisation: The solution presents correlated data about QoE and RAN performance in a geospatial heatmap view. Single subscribers’ mobility can also be visualised to support detailed troubleshooting of problems impacting a specific customer.

Per-subscriber experience monitoring: The solution can provide per-subscriber and per-segment insights into perceived QoE, supporting the identification of cells or clusters that are the root-cause of perceived QoE degradations.

Automated root-cause analysis: The solution supports workflow automation for troubleshooting tasks and can integrate with external troubleshooting and trouble-ticketing systems. Pre-configured automated workflows include tilt and swapped feeder identification, recommendations for problematic RF areas, and on-the-spot visualisation and validation of touchdown main beam point, inter-cell distance and traffic hotspots.

End-to-end correlated RAN & core call tracing: The solution supports subscriber QoE analysis and troubleshooting based on correlated RAN and core domain call traces. It supports drill-down from multi-domain KPIs or PDU/L3 detailed troubleshooting for selected subscribers or network elements from the same user interface.

“I’m delighted that we are continuing to expand our 360° Assurance solutions family by adding support for mobile voice,” says Renata Da Silva, VP product, service assurance at Infovista. “Voice services are critical to business differentiation. Customers expect carrier-grade voice service reliability, whether it be over a fixed or mobile network, and voice services are uniquely sensitive to network reliability.

“Service providers need advanced Automated Assurance Operations for voice now more than ever. The rise of recent technologies like VoNR bring further opportunities to differentiate and grow the business, but only if they can successfully manage the complexity of these recent technologies to deliver high-quality services. That is exactly what the 360° Assurance for VoLTE/VoNR solution is designed to enable.”

The 360° Assurance for VoLTE/VoNR solution is part of the Infovista Ativa suite of applications and solutions, which is powered by a common cloud platform the network lifecycle automation (NLA) cloud platform enabling 360° Assurance use cases that include workflows and automation between Ativa applications and external systems. 360° Assurance solutions include capabilities supporting automation across monitoring, detection, troubleshooting, issue resolution and validation, for specific network and operations scenarios. These capabilities include shared engines for network and service modelling; predictive and prescriptive analytics; workflow management and root cause analysis; and connectors for third-party network and service managers, controllers, orchestrators, and trouble ticketing management systems.

