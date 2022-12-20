BAI Communications, Basketball Cantù partner for development of communications projects in new arena

BAI Communications (BAI), a provider of shared communications infrastructure, in collaboration with ASM Global, is partnering with Basketball Cantù for the development of advanced communications systems to support the club.

BAI Italia will lead the development of Pallacanestro Cantù’s projects related to the future Arena, including the advanced mobile 5G infrastructure, enabling a smooth experience for the white-blue fans.

BAI and its Group companies already provide technological infrastructure solutions to many sports and entertainment facilities worldwide, including hundreds of venues. This agreement builds on BAI Italia’s wider strategy and focuses around enabling 5G infrastructure to accelerate digital adoption and ubiquitous connectivity across the country.

This is a significant milestone for the Cantù club, which not only adds an international leading technology expert to its group of partners but will also be equipped with the same state-of-the-art connectivity as other ASM Global facilities.

Roberto Allievi, president of Pallacanestro Cantù, says “We are really proud to welcome such an important corporation as BAI Communications, a global leader in the telco sector. I would also like to dedicate a special thanks to ASM Global for their collaboration, without which this new partnership would have been impossible. I am certain that in the future, as the construction of the new Arena approaches, there will be more and more opportunities to develop synergies that will bring significant benefits to our club as well”.

Luca Luciani, CEO of BAI Communications Italia, comments “BAI is recognised worldwide for building connectivity infrastructure that meets the high data consumption demands in large venues. We have extensive experience in designing, building, managing, and funding the critical connectivity infrastructure needed to densify networks in complex environments, having delivered connectivity in many stadiums in the United States and the United Kingdom and Ireland. As we continue developing our strategy in continental Europe, the partnership with Pallacanestro Cantù represents an important step which we are particularly proud of”.

