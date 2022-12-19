IPLOOK, Intel partner to deliver 5G edge UPF enhancement

IPLOOK Technologies, which provides end-to-end mobile core network solutions in 50 countries, announced that it has established a cooperative relationship with Intel, a worldwide semiconductor chip manufacturer, to deliver an effective 5G edge UPF enhancement for super-fast 5G network deployments.

Today low-latency 5G network is needed for supporting requirements in a broad range of telecom and enterprise use cases. Deploying 5G edge UPF delivers resources at the edge to support low-latency, ultra-reliable, mass-volume and real-time data forwarding services for 5G applications. To accomplish improvements, IPLOOK and Intel provide a joint solution for 5G connectivity and offer many advantages in terms of deployment flexibility, orchestration of network functions and scalability. With this cooperation, operators can unlock new 5G applications and services, staying ahead of the competition with unique superiority.

“IPLOOK’s flexible 5GC supports diverse network services with high throughput. Cooperated with Intel, we are expecting to see our UPF to be the prime enabler of new 5G applications and edge services after we complete the in-house enhancement project. Intel’s DDP technology integrated with IPLOOK’s edge UPF creates unprecedented flexibility. It presents as the effective option for customers,” says Tom Lyu, CEO, IPLOOK.

