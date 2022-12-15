Bluebird Network, a communications infrastructure provider and operator of two data centres and nearly 10,800 miles of fibre, announces the intent to acquire the middle-mile fibre network assets from Missouri Telecom Inc. (MTI). Bluebird and MTI have executed an asset purchase agreement to acquire the fibre network assets to include 40 route miles of fibre, along with three points of presence (PoPs) in Southwest Missouri, including the cities Mount Vernon, Monett, Nevada, and Aurora.

This acquisition of MTI’s network assets will expand and strengthen Bluebird’s existing fibre network throughout Southwest Missouri and is part of the company’s overall growth strategy across the Midwestern United States. Bluebird is continuously seeking solid growth opportunities to provide Bluebird customers with secure and reliable connectivity.

“Bluebird is maintaining momentum by constantly looking for ways to connect communities and improve our already stellar network,” says Michael Morey, president and CEO of Bluebird Network. “Our acquisition of Missouri Telecom’s middle-mile network assets allows Bluebird to expand and strengthen our network services, specifically for communities in Southwest Missouri.”

Bluebird will not be purchasing MTI’s voice services, instead focusing on dedicated fibre and internet services in line with the company’s existing offerings.

“For 22 years we have enjoyed working with and supporting our customers and communities,” says Kevin Wormington, owner and vice president of operations at Missouri Telecom Inc. “We are thrilled to have found a quality company with a strong customer service record like Bluebird Network to continue the great service our customers have come to expect.”

Following this acquisition and recent expansions, Bluebird will have added an additional 155 route miles of fibre in Q4 alone.

Bluebird’s expansive fibre footprint allows the company to bring dedicated internet access, Ethernet, colocation, cloud services and more to local businesses and organisations across the Midwest to enable digital transformation.

The acquisition of the network assets is set to close by the end of 2022.

