Tokyo, Japan – NTT DOCOMO, INC., announced that it has reached an agreement to grant a patent license covering cellular wireless standard essential patents including 5G to electronics manufacturer Lenovo.

DOCOMO has been actively involved in the research and development of mobile network related technologies such as W-CDMA, LTE, LTE-Advanced, 5G and 6G, and new service-related technologies, to realise its ultimate goal of enhancing mobile experiences for customers. DOCOMO has also been applying for patents on these technologies, resulting in its ownership of some 10,000 standard essential patents for mobile communications. In turn, DOCOMO has licensed its cellular wireless standard essential patents to more than 80 companies, including those in patent pools as well as through bilateral agreements.

Going forward, DOCOMO will continue to promote research and development as well as to contribute standardisation of advanced mobile communication technologies such as 5G, 5G Evolution and 6G, and license its cellular wireless standard essential patents.

