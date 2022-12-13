Thousands of internet users in Ipswich are now able to connect their homes and businesses to the available digital infrastructure thanks to CityFibre, the UK’s independent full fibre platform.

CityFibre has now made thousands of homes in the Gainsborough, Priory Heath, Holywells and Alexandra areas of town ‘ready for service’, which means residents can choose to connect to full fibre-enabled broadband services when they go live in their area.

In Ipswich, customers can sign up to internet services from CityFibre’s UK launch partner Vodafone, on selected Vodafone Pro Broadband plans, as well as TalkTalk, Air Broadband, Giganet, Zen, Zybre, Yayzi, No One, IDNET, A&A, Octaplus and LINK.

The rollout is now progressing into new areas with construction planned in St Johns and Bixley. Once the town-wide rollout reaches completion in 2024, almost every home and business locally will have access to full fibre services from a range of internet service providers.

Charles Kitchin, CityFibre’s area manager for Ipswich, says “We’re delighted to have connected thousands of homes and businesses to our full fibre network in Ipswich, which means residents can enjoy smooth streaming at home and unbeatable connectivity in the office.

“Our full fibre network will upgrade Ipswich’s digital infrastructure for decades to come, and see the town become one of the best-connected places in the UK. Now is a great time to switch internet providers, with many of our ISPs offering deals just in time for Christmas.”

Ipswich is one of a growing number of locations in the UK to benefit from CityFibre’s nationwide full fibre rollout which will bring new and better broadband infrastructure within reach of up to eight million UK homes and businesses. In Ipswich alone, CityFibre is investing [£30 million (€34.97 million)] to make it digitally connected communities.

Unlike copper-based ‘fibre broadband’ services available today, full fibre networks use 100% fibre optic cables to carry data at lightning speed all the way from the home to the point of connection. This gives users consistently faster speeds for upload and download (up to 1,000 Mbps) and near limitless bandwidth, so everyone at home can work, study, stream or game simultaneously, while providing connectivity users can depend on.

Construction is being delivered by VolkerSmart Technologies on behalf of CityFibre. The team is using a range of construction methods while working in close partnership with Suffolk County Council, Ipswich Borough Council and local communities to deliver a fast rollout while managing potential disruption.

Residents interested in giving their home broadband a boost can find out more about the build, pre-register their interest and find out when new ISPs join here.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus