Cisco has announced how it is helping OTEGLOBE increase the capacity and performance of its network to deliver faster, more efficient connections to its customers with a full-scale, 800G-ready infrastructure.

Headquartered in Athens, Greece, OTEGLOBE is a network backbone operator delivering transport, peering and interconnection services throughout Southeastern Europe. It also reaches Western Europe through Greece over a fully mesh optical backbone network.

Powered by the Cisco IOS XR7 operating system and the Cisco Silicon One Q200 ASIC, the Cisco 8800 series router will provide OTEGLOBE with the port density and performance necessary to help support its customers’ needs for higher capacity rates. Combined with new high-density optical transceivers, the Cisco 8800 series routers boosts network performance while improving sustainability and connectivity needs for cloud services. The reduced space and power requirements on co-located sites result in significant OPEX savings for OTEGLOBE.

“We strive to remain at the forefront of innovation to continue to offer our customers the high-quality connections they rely on every day to run their businesses and live their lives,” says Panagiota Bosdogianni, CTO, OTEGLOBE. “We made the transition to 400G in record time. Our continued collaboration with Cisco helps us meet our innovation and sustainability goals for an efficient network to stay ahead of traffic demands and be ready for the next wave.”

“OTEGLOBE successfully transitioned from 100G to 400G with Cisco to support high demand for more bandwidth during the pandemic, and with this latest routing innovation it will be ready for 800G next on the horizon,” says Adam MacHale, vice president, service provider EMEA, Cisco. “Together, we have built a modern internet architecture to support the growth in traffic across southern and western Europe, while helping OTEGLOBE reduce its overall power consumption for a more energy-efficient network.”

