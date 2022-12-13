T-Mobile, America’s 5G provider has announced that it has expanded 5G coverage and capacity, now reaching 323 million people with Extended Range 5G and 260 million people with Ultra Capacity 5G. With the achievement, T-Mobile reaches its mid-band 5G year-end goal weeks ahead of schedule and moves closer to its target of covering 300 million people with Ultra Capacity 5G by the end of 2023. The Un-carrier is also adding a massive boost to its Ultra capacity 5G network with a new nationwide layer of mid-band 5G spectrum: 1900 MHz.

“We’re rapidly executing on our vision to deliver the highest capacity network this country has ever seen,” says Neville Ray, president of technology at T-Mobile. “We’ve led in 5G coverage from the beginning, delivering a massive 5G footprint that continues to grow. And with Ultra Capacity 5G, it’s undeniable that T-Mobile customers have access to the most powerful 5G network around.”

As coverage expands, T-Mobile is also bringing in additional capacity for even faster speeds. The Un-carrier has now deployed 1900 MHz spectrum another layer of mid-band 5G (the fast stuff) nationwide. Using a highway analogy, the new layer of 5G spectrum adds lanes to the road so traffic can zoom. And for those who really want to go fast, the Un-carrier has begun lighting up three-carrier aggregation combining three channels of mid-band 5G spectrum which in tests produced peak speeds topping 3 Gbps on T-Mobile’s 5G standalone network. Customers with the Samsung Galaxy S22 are leveraging the capability in parts of the network now. Three-carrier aggregation will expand nationwide, and be accessible by additional devices, in the near future.

T-Mobile is the specialist in 5G with the country’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network. Customers on other networks who want a better experience can try the country’s most-awarded 5G network now for free. With T-Mobile’s Network Pass, people with unlocked eSIM-compatible phones can experience T-Mobile for three months at no charge with unlimited smartphone data, including 5G. And when they’re ready to make the move to T-Mobile, they can switch in minutes right from their phone with Easy Switch.

