HUBER+SUHNER and CL Electrical Controls have partnered to produce and supply RF cable assemblies to mobile operators in the UK.

CL Electrical Controls provides engineering in automation, energy and communication. It first partnered with HUBER+SUHNER in 2020 and has now opened a new production line for the HUBER+SUHNER LISCA cable assembly, which are part of the toolkit operators need as they upgrade to more densified networks to support the evolution to 5G.

“We are delighted to further strengthen our partnership with CL Electrical Controls,” says Reto Germann, SVP sales communication, at HUBER+SUHNER. “Like many countries, demand for 5G in the UK is continuing to grow and operators need to ensure their networks can keep up with consumer requirements.”

A ribbon cutting ceremony to officially launch the new production line took place at CL Electrical Controls’ headquarters in Bristol.

For more information about LISCA, please visit HUBER+SUHNER.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus