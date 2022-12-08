Cradlepoint, the global specialist in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network solutions has announced the availability of its third NetCloud Exchange (NCX) solution, Zero Trust Network Access. NCX ZTNA ensures a native ZTNA experience that offers simplicity, efficiency, and granularity for Cradlepoint deployments.

While cellular connectivity delivers agility and the freedom to connect anyone from anywhere, this extended WAN edge encompassing resources in sites, vehicles, and remote locations creates a broader network attack surface. This, along with the need for an extended workforce to access resources in a secure way, requires an innovative approach to network security. Zero trust is emerging as the technology of choice to address these challenges.

With a focus on enterprises who are looking to leverage 5G, Cradlepoint’s NCX ZTNA solution will offer differentiated capabilities to support the expanded edge and extended workforce. Key capabilities include:

Simplified administration through an integrated policy engine: A single, attribute-based policy engine for NCX SD-WAN and ZTNA allows administrators to create both network and user-based policies, reducing operational complexity and accelerating time to service.

Deployment flexibility with multiple forms of network access: NCX ZTNA provides a variety of different access models including a client, Cradlepoint router, and a browser-based option (with browser-based available in 2023).

Isolated user-to-resource access through fine-grained policies: With NCX ZTNA, users, such as third-party vendors, can be permitted access to only a specific resource such as an IP camera, digital sign, or Point of Sale system.

Cradlepoint NCX ZTNA adds to the previously announced Secure Connect and SD-WAN Services. All services are based on the same zero-trust foundation and are enabled through the NetCloud Exchange Service Gateway a scalable solution that aggregates traffic, provides flow-level visibility, and acts as the policy-enforcement point in the network.

For more information on Cradlepoint’s NetCloud Exchange solution, Zero Trust Network Access, please visit here.

