Seoul, South Korea – Nokia announced that Korea Internet Neutral eXchange (KINX), a data centre & international/domestic transit service provider, will use its optical networking solution to connect KINX’s data centres in Korea. Nokia’s solution will help KINX reduce operational expenditure by automating complex operational tasks that previously required costly manual intervention. It will also enable KINX to enhance the user experience by automatically detecting and restoring network faults as well as adjusting and optimising network changes for greater operational efficiency.

Nokia’s re-configurable optical add-drop multiplexer (ROADM) solution supports colorless, directionless, contentionless, and FlexGrid (CDC-F) capabilities to enable improved performance and reduced operational costs. The solution will allow KINX to ensure reliable services to its end users without service impact, even in the case of multiple failures.

Nokia’s solution will provide KINX with full Layer 0 restoration capability using Generalised Multi-Protocol Label Switching (GMPLS) feature. This provides service continuity to the end customers in case of multiple fibre cuts and/or equipment failures, and allows KINX to reduce network disruptions by enabling automatic re-routing through alternate paths when required.

The KINX network will be deployed using Nokia’s 1830 Photonic Service Switch platforms, and includes use of fifth-generation Photonic Service Engine chipset (PSE-V), which deliver application-optimised performance for metro and regional networks.

Jee-Wook Kim, chief executive officer at KINX, says “Nokia is a leader in optical technology and its CDC-F ROADM solution will help us improve network economics while ensuring a world-class service experience for our customers. This initiative is in line with our plan to modernise our networks with advanced and reliable technologies by 2024 when we introduce a new core data centre in KwaCheon. We are confident that Nokia’s optical solution will help us maintain our competitive edge in the market.”

Kevin Ahn, head of Korea at Nokia, says “The new state-of-the-art data centre interconnect network will allow KINX to reduce operational expenses by automating the manual tasks of network provisioning and restoration. Nokia’s next-generation optical network solution will allow KINX to provide a superior customer experience by quickly restoring network in case of a disruption. We are excited to work with KINX on this initiative to upgrade the legacy data centre interconnect network for greater efficiency and cost optimisation.”

