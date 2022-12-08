Hsinchu, Taiwan – Edgecore Networks, the provider in open networking solutions, announces a new generation high-performance 100G open aggregation router family – AGR400 series, to enable enterprises and service providers to deploy future-proof solutions for Internet peering, 5G network, OpenBNG, and aggregation applications. The Edgecore AGR400 series based on the latest Broadcom StrataDNX Qumran2C silicon with 2.4Tbps switching capability and deep buffer design, providing open networking platforms that serves a variety of use cases, including core, metro, and aggregation.

The new spine router – AGR400, consists of 4 x 25G SFP28, 18 x 100G QSFP28, 4 x 100G QSFP-DD and 4 x 400G QSFP-DD network interfaces in a 2RU compact design. The leaf router – AGR420, consists of 64 x 10G/25G SFP28, 8 x 100G QSFP28 and 2 x 100G QSFP-DD network interfaces. These two routers utilise a robust 8-core server-grade Intel CPU, 32G RAM and 128G SSD with the latest AST2800 BMC chipset on-broad. This aggregation router family is capable of providing Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) interface, network slicing, and eCPRI encapsulation, which is ideal as a PE router, or an Ethernet aggregation router. In addition, the AGR400 series supports high-powered optical transceivers, extending the capabilities of service range.

The AGR400 series designed for deployments in offices, with front-to-back 5 counter-rotating fans, provide cooling in the industry, and 1+1 load-sharing modular redundant PSUs providing high availability and hassle-free maintenance.

Aggregation router product portfolio of Edgecore is field proven, multirole-capable and high-performing, as Edgecore works closely with software partners, such as Casa Systems, IP Infusion and RtBrick. Users have a vibrant set of NOS options available on Edgecore platforms. Edgecore offers a complete routing portfolio with high-performance, high-capacity, and high-scalability for new innovative services to support 5G mobile, provider edge, and broadband network aggregations.

Nanda Ravindran, vice president of product management of Edgecore, says “As a leader in open network solutions, Edgecore offers core, metro, and aggregation routers based on the Broadcom StrataDNX family of chipsets with deep buffer designs, capable of handling the most demanding use cases, and delivering the quality, reliability, and features expected by operators. AGR400 series with carrier-grade reliability and multirole capabilities, supports a number of crucial features, including Ethernet OAM, MPLS, and segment routing, which is ideal solution for the carrier, campus, and cloud network environments.”

“Broadband demand is a constant in networking, in both urban and rural markets,” says Atsushi Ogata, president and CEO for IP Infusion. “The combination of IP Infusion’s OcNOS and Edgecore’s range of aggregation routers ensures a best-of-breed networking solution for today, but also gives an expansive choice of open networking options to meet any broadband aggregation requirements in the future.”

“The new AGR400 series is a powerful new range of open switches, which will expand telcos’ choice of disaggregated hardware,” says Hannes Gredler, CTO and founder at RtBrick Inc. “During the integration and testing of our routing software, we’ve seen the AGR400 range deliver a step-change in performance from previous generations of switches, delivering services at a scale that will satisfy even the world’s largest networks.”

