Silicon Valley, United States and London, United Kingdom – Zinier has announced that it has been selected by Virgin Media O2 as its preferred supplier for field service automation software. Zinier, based in Silicon Valley, provides end-to-end solutions to the infrastructure companies providing essential services such as broadband connectivity.

Zinier CEO Prateek Chakravarty notes “We’re honored to have the opportunity to help Virgin achieve its goal of accelerating how the UK leverages broadband services.” The company’s first project with Virgin Media will be to deploy to automate routing and dispatching so that engineers with the right skills are matched to tasks that minimise travel time while maximising the number of tasks that can be finished on the first visit. Chakravarty says “With Virgin Media O2’s track record as an innovator in telecommunications, we’re excited to explore the new applications they’ll find for our platform.”

Paul Edwards, director field engineering & operations at Virgin Media O2, says “After a rigorous selection process, we chose Zinier as our field service management (FSM) partner for two reasons. Firstly, Zinier stood out for having a fresh approach and modern platform that would allow Virgin Media O2 to embrace the challenge of resource scheduling and dispatching whilst also supporting the future needs of the business.

“Secondly we knew it would be essential to partner with a company that not only had a superior technology, but also employed an agile, iterative, and collaborative approach in working with us as we automate our various field operations.”

Edwards adds “Broadband has become an essential element of both our personal and professional lives, and the goal of world-class field service organisations is to ensure that it’s up and running 24/7. Your goal should be for your field service operation to be something that your customers are barely even aware of. We appreciate the thoughtful design, engineering, and delivery services that go into Zinier’s products to help make our field service operation as invisible as possible.”

