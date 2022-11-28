1&1 and Orange have concluded a long-term agreement for the provision of international roaming services for the 1&1 mobile network. Concurrently with the launch of Europe’s fully virtualised mobile network based on the new OpenRAN technology, 1&1 AG will also provide to its customers reliable mobile services when they travel abroad.

As one of the largest telecommunications service providers in the world, Orange is a specialist in roaming and sponsored telecommunications platforms. As part of the partnership, 1&1 customers have access to all international roaming services based on Orange’s worldwide roaming footprint. The services use state-of-the-art roaming technologies including 5G and VoLTE. With Orange, 1&1 benefits from a one-stop shop roaming experience, an immediate roaming coverage and a completely customised roaming solution providing a large array of value-added services and anti-fraud solutions.

“By joining forces with Orange, we have gained a strong and well experienced partner for international roaming that will enable us to automatically offer to our customers excellent network performance even when they are abroad,” says Ralph Dommermuth, CEO of 1&1 AG. “The 1&1 OpenRAN will launch its broadband services for the home at the end of this year, followed by the mobile services in the summer of 2023. All roaming services will be available as of this point.”

“We are very proud to bring our strong expertise and extensive roaming coverage to the new 1&1 OpenRAN mobile network in Germany. Thanks to this partnership, 1&1 will benefit from our customised and innovative roaming model for mobile operators,” Michael Trabbia, interim CEO wholesale & international networks of Orange says.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus”