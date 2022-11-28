Montreal, Canada – Bell is announcing a three-year relationship with Montréal innovation centre, Centech. As Centech’s telecommunications provider, Bell will leverage its network capabilities, 5G and AI management expertise to help emerging Canadian businesses drive innovation, growth and adoption of advanced technological solutions.

Centech’s accelerator environment enables Bell to partner with entrepreneurs and start-ups, including Haply Robotics, a start-up that develops 3D haptic controllers. The technology that Haply Robotics has developed reproduces tactile sensory inputs, allowing users to feel precisely what it is like to interact in a specific environment, for example, during remote surgeries or on screen, with a VR headset. The high speed and low latency of Bell’s 5G network enables real-time control and feedback for physical robots through remote-touch controls in disciplines where this was not previously possible.

Centech is a non-profit organisation created by the ÉTS (École de technologie supérieure) to support entrepreneurs and propel their technological projects (Deeptech) stemming from science and engineering. The solutions developed are concentrated in the health (Medtech), logistics, energy, environment and telecommunications sectors. Since 2018, the incubator has supported more than 400 companies such as Sollum Technologies, SPARK Microsystems and Puzzle Medical Devices.

Karine Moses, Bell’s vice chair, Québec, says “Bell’s collaboration with Centech clearly demonstrates our desire to stay ahead of the curve in technology and innovation, as well as our continued dedication to moving cutting-edge projects forward. We are proud to contribute to the success of local businesses with our world-class networks and the strength of Bell team members.”

Richard Chénier, general director of Centech, says “We’re very pleased to welcome Bell as a Centech partner, and therefore help propel innovation and make it possible to share knowledge and deliver projects that have an impact. And, thanks to Bell’s 5G network, we can provide robust connectivity and coverage, high-performance data transmission and above all, a secure environment for our contractors.”

Driving growth through innovation

Last month, Bell launched Bell Ventures, its corporate venture capital initiative to encourage the development of companies that harness the power of Bell’s networks to drive growth and adoption of advanced technological solutions. Recent investments by Bell Ventures include Boreal Ventures, a venture capital fund supporting Québec’s most promising deep tech start-ups, created in partnership with Centech.

Bell is also a founding partner of The PIER at the Seaport in Halifax, a living lab that will help shape the future of transportation, supply chain and logistics industries, and the Vector Institute in Toronto, which focuses on research in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). This new collaboration with Centech will help develop solutions for companies in various sectors, namely health (Medtech), automation, Industry 4.0, logistics and transportation, energy and the environment.

Quick facts

Bell has entered a three-year agreement with Centech, providing its networks and a team of telecommunications experts.

Centech supports Deeptech companies of all sizes and projects and stimulates innovation in Québec and Canada.

UBI Global has recognised Centech as one of the top 20 business incubators in the world.

