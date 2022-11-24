Jakarta, Indonesia. 22 November 2022 – Nokia has announced that Balitower, a provider of telecommunication tower and network infrastructure in Indonesia, will use Nokia’s innovative mobile transport solutions and services to modernise its IP network as part of a three year nationwide project. The initiative will allow Balitower to increase network capacity and reliability to deliver expanded 5G services for their customers.

Under the contract, Nokia will supply Balitower with routers providing a nationwide network, including the 7210 Service Access System (SAS) and 7250 Interconnect Router (IXR) with integrated Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receivers enabling highly accurate synchronisation. Nokia will also provide its Network Services Platform (NSP), complemented with consultancy and professional services for network design and deployment.

The Nokia mobile transport solutions’ compact size and Extended Temperature Range (ETR) of operation make them ideal for outdoor cabinet installations such as in cell site environments where they can provide maximum performance and endurance. The 7250 IXR addresses evolving Radio Access Network (RAN) architectures including support for packet fronthaul using the enhanced Common Public Radio Interface (eCPRI) protocol, which improves the efficiency of 5G fronthaul. The Nokia mobile transport solution will provide Balitower a platform for the delivery of 5G services while ensuring a lower total cost of ownership for the provider.

Jap Owen Ronadhi, president director of Balitower, says, “We are committed to providing experience to our customers and this project is a crucial step in this direction. We are already using Nokia solutions, and we are confident that Nokia’s solutions and proven expertise will help us improve network capacity as well as prepare the network for 5G use cases.”

KP Goh, president director of Nokia Indonesia, says, “We are delighted to deepen our ongoing relationship with Balitower and support this crucial project to modernise the nationwide network for improved capacity and user experience. Our 7250 IXR and 7210 SAS are designed to provide exceptional networking performance and will enable Balitower to address the growing traffic and service demands.”

