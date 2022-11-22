Doha, Qatar. 16 November 2022 – Vodafone Qatar has partnered with Mowasalat, the official transportation company in Qatar, to launch a public Wi-Fi service for passengers on buses and taxis across the country. The service will enable residents, visitors and fans to stay connected via Vodafone’s reliable network whilst on the move, throughout events taking place in Qatar until the end of this year.

The new Wi-Fi service will provide seamless internet access to customers using over 4000 buses and 1000 taxis in Qatar, delivering an uninterrupted connectivity experience to the public. Passengers using a Mowasalat bus or taxi will be able to use the Wi-Fi service whether they are residents or visitors in Qatar. This service will be available for free for visiting fans during this year’s event.

Vodafone Qatar enterprise business unit director, Mahday Saad Al-Hebabi, says, “Mowasalat’s buses and taxis are an established mean of public transportation in Qatar, and they have been our partner for over 10 years as they benefit from a range of Vodafone Qatar Business services. We are proud to be Mowasalat’s partner of choice in adding Wi-Fi access to their buses and taxis during this historic, important and exciting time for our country.”

This strategic partnership is a testament to a strong collaboration to deliver a world-class digital experience from Vodafone Qatar in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Mr. Ahmed Al Muftah, the CAO of Mowasalat (Karwa), adds, “Our partnership with Vodafone Qatar enables us to offer passengers onboard our Karwa taxis, Doha Limousines and buses free Wi-Fi access to stay connected with the world. At Mowasalat, we have always been keen and proactive adopters of technological solutions to enhance our customer’s travel experience. With high-speed internet on board in all our vehicles, we aim to make every ride with Karwa connected, comfortable and enjoyable”.

Vodafone Qatar continues its contribution in the public transport industry by expanding its services across all public transport platforms. In 2020, Vodafone Qatar partnered with Qatar Rail (QRail) to install a public Wi-Fi service on the Doha Metro Red, Green and Gold Lines, and provides passengers with internet access in all stations and on board the trains.

Vodafone Qatar promises all passengers on public transport a connectivity and reliable online experience on their journeys across the country.

