Johnny Dos Santos of Vodacom

Vodacom customers travelling overseas this festive season can now save on international roaming costs by taking advantage of the best international roaming bundles on South Africa’s network.

Vodacom has launched the 1GB and the 5GB Travel Data bundles with a 7-day validity, available to connect in more than 200 destinations. The 1GB data bundle is available for as little as R99, whereas the 5GB data bundle is available for R349. For customers who want the best of both worlds, data and minutes, Vodacom has introduced the ‘All For You’ bundles, available to all prepaid, top-up and contract customers. With ‘All For You’ bundles, customers have a choice between 1GB data bundled with 100 minutes for R199 or 5GB data bundled with 200 minutes for only R549.

“As a purpose-driven brand, our mission includes ensuring customers stay connected for a better future, no matter where they are in the world. At a time when our customers are feeling the pinch due to the higher cost of living, connecting them affordably and offering peace of mind as they travel overseas to see loved ones, is just one way of showing how we live our purpose,” says Johnny Dos Santos, managing executive of products and services, at Vodacom South Africa.

With Vodacom’s Travel Data bundles, a first for South Africa, customers save on data roaming costs with a fixed fee on the bundle of their choice. Customers can use these bundles every day while roaming, and for peace of mind, they will receive an alert and usage notification informing them as they are about to reach their limit.

“We have addressed a real need for travellers, particularly at this time of year and considering that many South Africans are trying to save money wherever they can. With our latest international roaming bundles customers are assured convenient and cost-effective connectivity while they are abroad,” adds Dos Santos.

To get any of these offers before travelling, customers can download the My Vodacom App [go to the ‘My Account’ tab; follow the prompts] or by using the USSD string *135*130#. Alternatively they can call the Vodacom contact centre or visit their nearest Vodacom Store.

Customers can also click here for additional information. To check worldwide roaming costs, click here.

