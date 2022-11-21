Astana, Kazakhstan – Hytera Communications, a global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, announced it has signed an agreement with Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), a national railway company, and BT Signal LLP (BT Signal) on the establishment of a competence centre to co-develop broadband railway communication systems towards 5G and beyond.

The objective of the competence centre is to accelerate the formation of future-proof railway communication systems for KTZ. The competence centre will provide a platform for railway communication specialists from Hytera, KTZ, and BT Signal to exchange technical expertise and experience, approve roadmaps for project implementation, develop necessary regulatory and technical documentation, and implement new modular programs.

The agreement was signed during the online seminar Future Railway Telecommunication in the Asia-Pacific region. Co-organised by the International Union of Railways (UIC) and KTZ, the seminar gathered over 200 railway experts from 23 countries.

Batyr Kotyrev, chief engineer of KTZ, spoke at the seminar that KTZ plans to start the research project prospects for introducing new standards of railway radio communication for railways of the Asia-Pacific region in 2023.

Song Xiaolei, director of Hytera overseas solutions department, shared the company’s visions for future FRMCS service evolution of the Kazakhstan railway, in which a convergent network of carriers’ 4G/5G networks and KTZ’s existing TETRA system will be formed under the framework of the newly signed agreement. The convergent solution is to provide unified and future-proof rail dispatch and communication services, secure redundancy, signal & control data transmissions, as well as to explore and lead the next-generation railway communication evolution.

“The competence centre will act as a key driver to accelerate the digitalisation of KTZ and we are proud to be a part of it,” says Ivan Wang, country manager of Hytera Kazakhstan, commenting on the partnership.

