Kim Kerr of UScellular

UScellular recently introduced more options for businesses to help them stay connected and work productively. Through a relationship with Cradlepoint, an industry specialist in enterprise-grade, wireless WAN solutions, UScellular is able to offer one of the industry’s broadest, purpose-built portfolios of pre-certified, enterprise-grade wireless routers and wideband adapters for branch, mobile and IoT use cases with the convenience of one bill.

Here are a few of the ways businesses can benefit:

• Stay connected to corporate resources and work productively from branch locations or remote sites with fast, all-in-one wireless internet.

• Give employees the flexibility they want with the secure, reliable internet they need to get work done from home.

• Protect against wireline disruptions and ensure business is always open with dependable connectivity customers can rely on.

• Access cloud-based project management software, images and plans with rapidly-deployable wireless internet on construction job sites.

• Connect, manage, and secure digital signage, point-of-sale systems, cameras – virtually anything that can connect to a gateway.

“This is a great option to help businesses quickly implement fast, reliable 5G business internet, all powered by UScellular and Cradlepoint,” says Kim Kerr, senior vice president, enterprise sales and operations for UScellular. “UScellular’s wireless network and Cradlepoint Wireless WAN solutions scale with business and deliver the agility needed for faster profitability.”

UScellular’s business customers can receive unlimited data with no price increases, guaranteed. They can quickly connect with out-of-the-box setup that’s easy to self-install.

“UScellular is making it easier for businesses of all sizes to take advantage of fast and reliable 5G internet, both in urban and rural markets,” says Jonathan Fischer, vice president North America carrier development at Cradlepoint. “With Cradlepoint enterprise-grade Wireless WAN solutions, UScellular business customers can stay more connected, with more control and more security, and in more places than ever before.”

For more information about UScellular’s enterprise-grade 5G business internet, visit here

