Plano, United States – Ribbon Communications Inc., a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernise and protect their networks, announced that CBTS, a provider of communications, cloud, infrastructure, and consulting for enterprise organisations worldwide, is leveraging Ribbon Connect to deploy Operator Connect Accelerator for Microsoft Teams.

Ribbon Connect enables service providers to deliver a digital engagement model to transition legacy telephony services to Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Phone System, expediting the delivery of Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams. The as a service (aaS) solution leverages pre-assembled API integration, sales enablement, and portal-based administration tools to simplify selling, provisioning, and billing Operator Connect related services. The Ribbon Connect portfolio combines these advanced toolsets with the same proven carrier-grade security products and services that are already trusted and deployed in the world’s largest telecom networks.

“We’re committed to being the service provider of choice for organisations migrating to Microsoft Teams. With Ribbon Connect, our customers can fully leverage the digital engagement model that Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams enables. Our partnership with Ribbon positions us to move faster and supports our commitment to deliver an outstanding customer experience,” says Tony King, vice president & principal of the CBTS Communications Practice.

Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams is an operator-managed service for interconnection between Teams and telephony services, designed to simplify Teams users’ access to telephony services. The solution helps position Microsoft Phone System services as a replacement for traditional telephony services and other cloud unified communications offerings. Operator Connect Accelerator for Microsoft Teams enables service providers to engage with an authorised Microsoft ecosystem partner and gain access to the integration tools, services offerings and professional services that help them jump-start their Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams deployments.

“Adding Phone System services to Microsoft Teams is a key opportunity for service providers. CBTS enjoys a well-deserved reputation as a telecom leader and innovator and this deployment further cements that reputation, enabling them to accelerate their time to market and keep ahead of the competition by embracing self-service portals and digital workflows,” says Tony Scarfo, Ribbon’s EVP, cloud and edge business unit, “We’re proud of our longstanding business partnership and of their decision to trust Ribbon to expand their Microsoft Teams offerings.”

