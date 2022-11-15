Thomas Nilsson of Elisa Polystar

Elisa Polystar is supporting Hutchison Drei Austria in their journey towards fully automated network engineering operations to improve network quality, customer experience and efficiency. Drei is deploying Elisa Polystar’s Automation Engine solution together with ready-made use cases from Elisa Polystar to enable automated operations for its radio access network (RAN).

The Elisa Polystar solution enables closed-loop operations for key workflows and supports Drei’s own automation development with an easy and flexible software development kit that enables rapid creation of new use cases.

The highly targeted use cases are ranging from RAN analytics (e.g. detecting sub-optimal network configurations) to a comprehensive set of network rollout and optimisation use cases for all generations of mobile network technology from 2G to 5G. Anomaly detection ensures that misbehaving or misconfigured sites are flagged automatically.

Drei Austria is committed to delivering and sustaining the highest network quality for its 4G/LTE subscribers.

“Ensuring that we can really deliver the best network performance and quality in a highly competitive market is crucial. Our new investments with Elisa Polystar ensure that our experts can focus on delivering a consistently enhanced experience, safe in the knowledge that automation eliminates key pain points that can disrupt that experience”, comments Tilo Splitt, head of radio network at Drei Austria. “We needed a solution that could span all our networks. Elisa Polystar has delivered for us. Already, we’ve seen an improvement in KPIs.”

Elisa Polystar provides automation and analytics solutions for telecom operators globally. Thanks to Elisa’s background as a operator, the solutions combine an innovative vision with real-life experience in delivering services to millions of subscribers and devices.

“It has been a real pleasure to collaborate with the Drei team. Drei have a compelling vision for how automation can help optimise performance as well as a highly skilled technical team”, says Thomas Nilsson, chief product officer at Elisa Polystar. “The solution is already delivering benefits, and I am confident that together, we can drive and ensure the best possible network performance and customer experience.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus”