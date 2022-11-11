Ericsson, China Mobile and Tencent Cloud have teamed up to reduce network latency and improve the reliability demanded in time-critical applications and services. With the 5G Time-Critical Communication Enabled Remote Control, the three partners can predict and preempt sudden latency lags to improve the data transfer in 5G networks.

The joint solution has been recognised as one of the Scientific and Technological Achievements at China’s prestigious World Internet Conference (WIC) 2022, earning the world-leading internet Scientific and Technological Achievement award. The award follows recognition at MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2022, where Ericsson’s Time-Critical Communication was a recipient of the GTI Award 2022 for “Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology” as well as the Outstanding Award for significant contribution to the industry.

David Hammarwall, head of product area networks at Ericsson, says, “It is inspiring to see how our Time-Critical Communication solution is leading to a new wave of Internet application development and innovation. We take this acknowledgement from WIC with pride and humility and look forward to further strengthening our collaboration with partners like China Mobile and Tencent Cloud. With 5G Time-Critical Communication we can deliver the consistent low latency and high reliability demanded by 5G use cases such as industry control, remote control mobility automation, and real-time media, including gaming and AR/VR applications.”

The Time-Critical Communication software toolbox combines ultra-reliable low latency communication (URLLC) standards in 3GPP with Ericsson innovations to deliver collaboration between networks and applications. This enables high reliability with consistent low latency, and connectivity on a large scale in wide and local coverage areas on any 5G frequency band.

Ericsson has opened part of the source code for this technology to help build an innovative ecosystem. Many mainstream Internet protocols have already completed the adaptation of this technology. With broad prospects in various fields, this technology can support diverse use cases on private and public 5G networks in any frequency band.

Yuhong Huang, head of China Mobile Research Institute says, “Time-critical communication is one of the most important applications of 5G and will play a vital role in both consumer services and enterprise services. 5G time-critical communication enabled remote control is not only a successful practice, but also a crucial step in promoting the industry ecology of time-critical communication.”

Wang Jun, deputy manager of Tencent Cloud Communication, says, “Tencent’s Remote Reality Operation system provides low-latency remote control capabilities in cases like autonomous driving assistance and high-risk scenarios, such as work in mines and ports. In scenarios where lives can be at stake if connectivity falters, it is critical to remove all delays.”

Founded in 2014 and held annually in the city of Wuzhen, WIC is one of the largest events of its kind in China. The conference is organised by the Cyberspace Administration of China, the People’s Government of Zhejiang Province and co-organised with the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the International Telecommunication Union, the World Intellectual Property Organisation, and GSMA (GSM Association).

