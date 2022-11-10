Cape Town, South Africa, 8 November, 2022 – OneWeb has announced the signing of a partnership agreement with Airtel Africa, a provider of telecommunications and mobile money services across Africa. This agreement will help to deliver OneWeb’s high-speed, low-latency LEO connectivity services to government and enterprise customers across wide swathes of the continent.

The partnership will focus on delivering satellite communications services to enterprise and civil government customers for a wide range of use cases, including for connectivity in rural areas, agriculture, hospitals, hotels, schools, and in the energy and mining sectors. OneWeb and Airtel Africa will also provide critical backhaul in unserved and underserved regions.

This announcement builds upon OneWeb’s existing initiatives in Africa, including installations of Satellite Network Portals (SNP) in Angola, South Africa, Ghana, Senegal and Mauritius. With only four more launches to go, OneWeb also remains on track to activate its coverage solutions in Africa, and elsewhere around the world, in 2023.

Ben Griffin, VP mobility and AMEA at OneWeb, says, “At OneWeb, we believe that connection everywhere changes everything so we are excited to be working with Airtel Africa to enhance OneWeb’s connectivity solutions across the African continent. This is a strategic fit, given our shared commitment to resiliency and excellence in communications services, and the partnership represents another exciting milestone on our path to delivering global connectivity. We look forward to delivering high-performance service across Africa, even in the hardest to reach places.”

Luc Serviant, group enterprise director, Airtel Business at Airtel Africa, comments, “Internet penetration is rising across Africa and systems are even more connected as the digital transformation is driving growth amongst organisations. Through our partnership with OneWeb, we will support SMEs, entrepreneurs, corporates and governments to do business everywhere in Africa, with low latency and highly resilient communication services. OneWeb and Airtel Africa will begin trialling service in South Africa in September, with plans to achieve full coverage in 2023 across Airtel Africa’s footprint, comprising 14 countries in East, Central and West Africa.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus”