The GSMA has elected new members of the GSMA board of directors for a two-year term beginning 1 January 2023 through 31 December 2024. The GSMA Board has also elected José María Álvarez-Pallete López CEO of Telefónica Group, as chair, and Gopal Vittal, CEO of Bharti Airtel Group as deputy chair. As GSMA chair, José María Álvarez-Pallete López will oversee the direction of the organisation, which represents the world’s mobile operators and companies in the broader mobile ecosystem.

“The industry is at a pivotal point at the moment and I am very excited to work with the Board as we navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead. It is more important than ever that we work together to ensure that the true potential of the mobile ecosystem benefits people, businesses and society as a whole”, says GSMA director general, Mats Granryd. He adds “we are delighted to welcome the new and re-elected Board members and we thank the outgoing GSMA Board members for their exceptional support”.

“I am honoured and pleased to be elected to serve as Chair of the GSMA at such an exciting time for the industry. I look forward to working closely with the rest of the Board, the GSMA leadership team and our entire membership to address the critical issues facing our industry and our customers,” says José María Álvarez-Pallete López.

GSMA Board Members for the 2023-2024 Term

There are 26 members of the GSMA Board. Members include senior representatives from global mobile operators as well as smaller independent operators. The GSMA Board for the 2023-2024 term includes, in alphabetical order:

Carlos M. Jarque, executive director, international relations, government & corporate affairs, América Móvil Group

Igal Elbaz, senior vice president, network CTO, AT&T Group

Hans Wijayasuriya, CEO telecommunications business & joint acting group CEO, Axiata Group BhD

Gopal Vittal, CEO, Bharti Airtel Group

Gao Tonqing, executive vice president, China Mobile Communications Group

Li Jun, executive vice president, China Telecom Group

China Unicom

Dominique Leroy, board member for Europe, Deutsche Telekom Group

Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO, e& Group

Frehiwot Tamru, CEO, Ethio Telecom

Mats Granryd, director general, GSMA

Makoto Takahashi, president and group CEO, KDDI

Hyeonmo Ku, president & CEO, KT

Jens Schulte-Bokum, COO, MTN Group

Michaël Trabbia, chief technology & innovation officer, Orange Group

Mathew Oommen, president & member of board of directors, Reliance Jio

Yuen Kuan Moon, group CEO, Singtel

Olayan M. Alwetaid, group CEO, STC

Roberto Daniel Nobile, CEO, Telecom Argentina SA

Pietro Labriola, group CEO and general manager, Telecom Italia

José María Álvarez-Pallete López, CEO, Telefónica Group

Sigve Brekke, president and group CEO, Telenor

Vicki Brady, group CEO, Telstra

Kaan Terzioğlu, group CEO, Veon

Rima Qureshi, executive vice president and chief strategy officer, Verizon

Ahmed Essam, CEO, Vodafone UK, Vodafone Group

