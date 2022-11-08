Boca Raton, United States – Airspan Networks Inc., a subsidiary of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., a U.S.-based provider of ground-breaking, disruptive software and hardware for mobile and fixed network operators, has announced the commercial availability of new 5G indoor and outdoor products.

Aiming to tackle the fast-growing markets for CBRS, private networks, and public networks, Airspan’s latest additions to its 5G portfolio are based on a flexible All-In-One (AIO) software platform, further upgradable to a completely disaggregated vRAN and open RAN architecture (CU + DU + RU). The flexible design philosophy supports future network growth as well as resource pooling features, all accessible by means of additional software.

The announcement launches the general availability (GA) of two outdoor AIO products, the AirSpeed 1900 and AirSpeed 2900, and one indoor, the AirVelocity 1901.

“We are taking a modular approach to adopt open RAN, bringing flexibility and simplicity to address current market demands,” says Eli Leizerovitz, head of products, Airspan. “This new AIO architecture meets the current densification needs of public networks, reduces the cost and brings simplicity of deployment for private networks including a fully automated SAS system for the CBRS market”.

The AirSpeed and AirVelocity families support a global range of frequency bands depending on configuration: n48 (CBRS) with FCC certification for AS2900, n77/n78 and n79. Each new AIO allows up to 100MHz bandwidth with single or dual-sector/carrier functionality and an integrated high-gain antenna. The lightweight forms are engineered to allow pole-mounted outdoor deployments as well as ceiling, suspended ceiling, and wall-mounted indoor deployments.

These new, flexible AIO solutions leverage their compact architecture to suit a broad array of competitive use-cases by reducing both cost and transport requirements for scattered deployments.

