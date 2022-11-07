New York, United States – Alef, an enterprise mobility API platform company, is launching the edge developer community to accelerate edge technologies and make private wireless networking easy and affordable for all. The community of 5,000 will connect developers globally and enable them to collaborate, share information, and inspire new mobility based apps that solve the connectivity challenges of today’s enterprises.

Enterprises often find the concept of 5G too expensive or complex to deploy and are seeking innovative solutions that solve their biggest mobility problems. The Alef developer community will educate developers on the benefits of the edge, provide insight into specific use cases, and demonstrate how developers can help enterprises bypass complex and long deployment times that are often associated with traditional mobile operators and Wi-Fi solutions.

“At Alef, we think enterprise first when it comes to providing mobile solutions that solve their biggest connectivity challenges,” says Jeff Tennery, COO of Alef. “With this platform, we’re arming a community of developers with the tools that inspire enterprises to build the next generation of mobility apps.”

The community will train developers on the benefits of using Alef’s mobility as a service APIs to provide enterprises with carrier grade connectivity that sits inside the firewall. At a fraction of the cost of traditional hardware oriented solutions, enterprises can create, customise and control their own private mobile network for their most critical applications. Community members can engage fellow developers and will be invited to participate in exclusive events that help solve enterprises’ most vexing connectivity issues.

To help developers experience private mobile networking first hand, Alef has introduced the “Edge Emulator.” This simulation tool provides a 5G sandbox environment where developers can utilise Alef’s suite of enterprise friendly APIs without having to invest in expensive on-premise hardware.

Reza Shafii, VP of product at Kong, says “We selected Alef as a winner because they were able to solve some of the biggest challenges for enterprises when it comes to the adoption of 5G technology. By providing developers with self-service APIs, users achieve access to new technology and a shorter time to market to deploy a private network inside an enterprise firewall.”

For more information on how to become part of Alef’s edge developer community, please visit here.

