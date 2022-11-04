Plano, United States – Ribbon Communications Inc., a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernise and protect their networks, announced a extension to its Ribbon Connect portfolio, Ribbon Connect for Webex.

“Ribbon and Webex share some of the world’s largest service providers as customers and we’re committed to continually improving our offerings to help them succeed in a dynamic landscape,” says Tony Scarfo, EVP & general manager of Ribbon’s cloud & edge business unit. “We’re extending our Ribbon Connect portfolio to accelerate their access to new revenue sources and empower them to retain organisations migrating to cloud-based calling as customers.”

A multi-tenant, software as a service (SaaS) solution, Ribbon Connect for Webex enables service providers to rapidly deliver telephony services to Webex calling deployments anywhere in the world via Cloud Connect. The Ribbon Connect portfolio leverages advanced tools and streamlined workflows, accelerating service providers’ connections to one of the global leaders in unified communications services, and reducing time to market.

“I am excited that Ribbon Communications will join Webex as the launch partner for the Cloud Connect for Webex Calling Enablement Program. Since we launched Webex Calling, our goal has been to provide our customers with a seamless path to the cloud,” says Lorrissa Horton, SVP/GM, Webex calling and contact centre. “The Cloud Connect Enablement program fulfills this promise by giving our customers the flexibility to select from a vast range of PSTN providers, reducing the cost and complexity of cloud migrations. Ribbon is helping providers to accelerate their deployments, giving our customers more choice.”

Built from Ribbon’s carrier-grade elements deployed in some of the networks, the Ribbon Connect portfolio enables service providers to accelerate their integration to Webex Calling and other market cloud UC providers. The breadth and depth of Ribbon’s integrations helps these providers simplify the otherwise bespoke selling, provisioning, and billing processes required by multiple cloud UC services. The Ribbon Connect architecture fully complements Ribbon’s extensive portfolio of SBCs, and voice threat prevention capabilities.

