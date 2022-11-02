When thinking of cybercrime, the first thing that comes to mind is attacks on mobile phones, laptops or on activities such as online banking or shopping. However, millions of devices are now interconnected and all of them can be the target of an attack. There are countless threat scenarios and the possibility for attacks. Especially in an environment and time characterised by uncertainties, imponderables and crises, the resilience of systems becomes indispensable. For end customers in particular, there are numerous cyber traps they can fall into, which can then also potentially become quite costly.

From A1 Telekom Austria Group‘s perspective, the digital transformation that the company stands for and security go hand in hand. As a trusted partner, cyber security is one of the top issues and is strategically key. Accordingly, cyber security has a special value and importance and is more than just a must-have as part of the Group’s strategy.

“Cybersecurity is a mainstay of successful digital transformation and has a corresponding status throughout the A1 Group. To provide our customers with the best possible protection against cyberattacks and other virtual threats, we offer countless products and services and regularly draw attention to the dangers,” says Alejandro Plater, COO A1 Telekom Austria Group. “As a provider in the CEE region, we naturally have the advantage of being able to support processes in defense with the corresponding sophisticated technologies”.

Threats do not only come from fake websites or DDoS and Ransomware attacks, but especially end users are exposed to various cyber threats in their private online activities, including fake news sites, fake dating apps, gaming platforms, and many more.

Especially in October, the international cyber security month, A1 Group points out the countless dangers and opportunities and warns end customers to be especially careful and attentive online, especially in the pre-Christmas period, because the number of attacks skyrockets and new and creative fraud schemes are used.

Security first in all areas

Sophisticated technologies and digital services help prevent cybercrime. In addition to secure networks, A1 also offers appropriate security solutions, internal employee training and consulting in the various disciplines.

In all virtual situations, customers, consumers, employees and partners are urged to take cyber security seriously, as it is essential for business success. Awareness must be created at a wide range and resilience must be increased.

Cyber security is part of A1 Telekom Austria Group´s overall sustainability strategy. Protecting against cyber threats that affect the health of employees and third parties is one of the most pressing challenges facing industrial companies, according to a recent global survey by Kaspersky.

“A1 Net Protect is a game-changing solution with ground-breaking results. It allows everyday internet users to stay safe no matter what kind of devices and apps they use. People are aware of the value of the product. The record high number of 28,338,483 detected threats to end-users of multiple A1’s companies in the CEE region last August reflects the growing popularity of the service and the vital role it plays in protecting end-users”, says Richard Malovic, CEO of Whalebone.

