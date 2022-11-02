Basking Ridge, United States – Verizon, the official At-Track Wi-Fi partner of 12 NASCAR-owned racetracks, the official wireless telecommunications and 5G mobility partner of NASCAR, and the network America relies on, has partnered with the Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, VA., to provide enhanced Wi-Fi services for fans.

The connectivity upgrades provided by Verizon include fast and reliable internet from start to finish around the .526 mile oval track, as well as at select suites and the midway. These enhancements will create a better experience for race fans eager to share and send photos and videos of races in real-time, stay up to date on their favorite drivers, and connect with fellow fans just in time for NASCAR’s penultimate race weekend on Oct. 27-30.

“NASCAR is more than just about high-speed, breathtaking moments on the track. It’s a community of fans who crave an up-close and personal connection with race teams and drivers,” says Mike Ruhnke, vice president, enterprise sales, Verizon Business. “This is part of a broader effort to deploy fast Verizon Wi-Fi at NASCAR-owned tracks and we’re excited to give fans at Martinsville Speedway the connectivity they need to share these experiences”

“As we celebrate our historic 75th anniversary season, Martinsville Speedway continues to modernise and improve the fan experience for the next generation of race fans,” says Clay Campbell, Martinsville Speedway president. “We are grateful to our valued NASCAR partner in Verizon for enhancing the fan experience for our loyal fans at Martinsville Speedway.”

Verizon Business has a proven track record in driving innovation through technology within over 200 sports stadiums and event venues in the United States. This is part of Verizon’s dedicated strategy for stadium and venue customers that leverages Verizon’s technology and network as a service offering alongside extensive industry experience and 5G investments in more than 75 venues around the world.

