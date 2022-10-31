Princeton and Syracuse, United States – Wireless network engineering provider, RIVA Networks (RIVA) in partnership with JMA Wireless (JMA) has been awarded a contract to add private 5G capabilities to the legacy cellular networks at the Air Force Research Lab (AFRL), rome research site (RRS). RIVA’s qualifications and experience, combined with JMA’s private 5G solution, will deliver a network to continue the modernisation of United States Department of Defense (DoD) installations.

JMA will provide a private 5G network powered by XRAN, the world’s-only 100% software radio access network (RAN) solution, along with technical support for AFRL in Rome, NY. This includes delivering a complete 5G non-standalone (NSA) network with 4G and 5G Sub-6GHz and 5G millimeter wave radios. RIVA will provide the engineering services to integrate JMA’s 5G network with AFRL’s existing legacy cellular networks to provide 5G mobile services.

Across the entire military, the DoD is aggressively engaging in programs to propel American 5G leadership. This mission-critical technology is compatible with any standard smartphone and paves the way for an increased use of mobile devices for federal agencies. The DoD intends to utilise the enhanced security protocols built into 5G to protect critical data, planning, and infrastructure.

According to RIVA’s program manager Jeff Lieb, “Based on testing and lessons learned over the last few years, JMA was selected as the best manufacturer to meet USAF/AFRL’s specific requirements.”

“RIVA is the ideal partner as we deploy the world’s most advanced private 5G network,” says Rishi Bhaskar, general manager at JMA. “As the only U.S.-based company that designs, codes and manufactures our 5G products right here at home, we are proud to be part of the all-American team helping to restore the wireless-industry leadership our nation has lacked for so long.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus”