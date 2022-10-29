Plano, United States – Baicells Technologies, a global 4G LTE and 5G cellular solutions provider for operators, enterprises, and industry, has signed a partnership with Tessco, a value-added supplier of wireless broadband infrastructure products. The partnership marks Tessco as a Baicells authorised distributing partner and enables the company to carry Baicells wireless network components to fulfill the exploding need for people, things, and devices to remain connected.

Tessco will leverage the full Baicells product portfolio of cellular radio network equipment, assorted CPE, and mobile core to offer a turnkey wireless solution to enterprises, industry, and communities. Private LTE / 5G is a highly active solution space as organisations of all types look to capitalise on the advances in cellular technology that make these networks and their underlying advantages increasingly attractive vs. legacy alternatives.

Rapid Innovation like the introduction of CBRS, has brought operational simplicity and friendlier economics to cellular network solutions so that they are no longer just the exclusive domain of the large established carriers. Cellular very much meets the needs of scalability, performance, use case flexibility, 5G evolution and is supported by a massive global ecosystem.

“Adding Tessco as a Baicells authorised distributor marks a milestone for Baicells,” says Boun Senekham, Baicells VP of sales. “Tessco’s extended presence will get more small cells in the hands of operators and integrators that are working tirelessly to bring internet connectivity to those that need it most. We are incredibly excited to add this talented team to our distribution network and look forward to working with them.”

“Tessco is delighted to add Baicells to our product offer,” says Tammy Ridgely, senior vice president, customer success & vendor management. “Their solutions are easy to install and maintain while providing the wireless network that our customers require, helping Baicells achieve their goal of “Connecting the Unconnected” and aligning with the ambitions of Tessco and our customers.”

Tessco will be taking orders for Baicells equipment beginning on October 17, 2022. For more information on Tessco and the equipment available, please visit Tessco or contact their sales team at 800-472-7373.

