Rohde & Schwarz and Airbus Defence and Security expand their cooperation to bring integrated sixth generation solutions to navies.

The accelerated deployment of innovative tech shall deliver modernised battlefield networks for the future. An expanded set of high data rate communications, which is at the core, will allow the navy to instantaneously share the significantly increasing, collected intelligence data within these networks.

“Sixth generation defense technologies will revolutionise military, secure communications and cooperative intelligence. This will enable the navy to better exploit the huge amount of information collected and distributed,” explains Hansjörg Herrbold, vice president secure communications, Rohde & Schwarz. “Based on the innovation strength and the numerous mission proven technology, Airbus and Rohde & Schwarz are at the forefront to develop tech for information dominance in the naval environment.”

“Over the last few years, we have worked extremely well with Rohde & Schwarz, integrating their latest communications technology into the naval operative network,” Thierry Becker, vice president secure communications EMEA, Airbus Defence and Space continues. “Today’s forces require the strategic edge by ease-of-use equipment, which is critical for information and decision dominance. For this, we look forward to continuing our cooperation with Rohde & Schwarz, tackling the next generation together.”

